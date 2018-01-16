× Number of flights cancelled at Bradley Airport prior to Wednesday’s snow

WINDSOR LOCKS — Bradley International Airport said some airline cancellations have occurred due to tomorrow’s snow.

Alisa D. Sisic, PIO of Connecticut Airport Authority, said some airlines have started adjusting their schedules and they are starting to see a small number of storm-related cancellations Wednesday morning.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport,” said Sisic.

Real time flight status updates are available here and Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

