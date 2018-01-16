Police arrest men for selling drugs to high school students 

DARIEN — Police have arrested two 19-year-olds for selling drugs to high school students via social media.

The Connecticut Post reports police arrested the men Saturday in Darien during a sting involving an undercover officer.

Lt. Jeremiah Marron Jr. says police investigated the men for several weeks. They determined the men were selling liquid marijuana, non-liquid marijuana and vape pens to Darien High School students.

Marron says the men used social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat to sell the drugs.

Authorities say the undercover officer met the men in an elementary school parking lot, where police took the suspects into custody without incident. Marron says there is no indication previous drug transactions took place on school grounds.

The men are facing multiple drug charges.