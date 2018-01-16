× Police ID victims involved in serious hit-and-run that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hartford

HARTFORD — A woman is dead, and another is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Hartford Tuesday night.

Police said that Lorenzo Ivery, 25, of Hartford, struck the two women around 95 Vine Street. The two women have been identified as Tina Fontanez, 24 of Hartford (deceased), and Catalina Melendez, 23, of Hartford who is listed in critical condition.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, police rushed to Vine Street on the report of two people struck. When they arrived, they found the women suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment. Fontanez succumbed to her injuries around 10:20 p.m. Melendez is still listed in critical condition.

Police said the two women, who were leaving a cab, were in the travel lanes of Vine Street when they were struck. Ivery fled the scene.

Officers found the abandoned car near the crash, at the intersection of Bethel and Guilford with damage and evidence consistent of being involved in a crash.

A short time later, Ivery reported the car stolen to police. But, based on physical evidence and video surveillance, detectives confirmed that Ivery was actually the driver of the car. He was charged with making false statements and hindering a prosecution. The bond for Ivery is $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing.