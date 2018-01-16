Snow on the way that could impact tomorrow Wednesday’s commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ice jams have been a major issue in a few areas the past few days, leading to serious flooding for some of us. In western CT, waters have risen onto the Kent School campus and frozen in place, surrounding the ice rink. Route 7 in Kent remains closed. Flooding was also reported earlier along the Shepaug River in the town of Roxbury close to Hodge Park due to ice jams.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near or a little above freezing. There's a chance for some light snow or flurries during the day, especially in northwestern Connecticut. But the snow won't start really picking up until after midnight with the highest snowfall rates between 3 AM - 10 AM Wednesday. Snow will continue into the early afternoon though before slowly tapering off.

Right now we are forecasting 1"-3" of snow for southeastern Connecticut, 3"-5" of snow for most of the state with 5"-9" for northern Fairfield and Hartford Counties along with all of Litchfield County. Here's the map of our projections:

After that, the pattern calms down, with temps staying around freezing into Saturday. A warm-up is also in the cards, with temps getting into the 40s and then 50s. That thaw should last into early next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, chance light snow or flurries in spots NW CT. Most stay dry. High: Low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow slowly tapers off through the afternoon. High: Near 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 40s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.