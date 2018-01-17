× Bristol felon arrested after having gun, drugs on school property

BRISTOL — A felon has been arrested after police say he had a gun and drugs on the property of Bristol Central High School.

Jose Torres, 37, of Bristol, is a convicted felon and had two outstanding arrest warrants for selling drugs.

Police say around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Bristol detective saw Torres leaving Bristol Central High School from the front entrance. The detective recognized Torres.

Torres was taken into custody by the detective and placed under arrest. Additional police and K9 unites arrived as well.

In addition to the two arrest warrants, Torres was also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, and having a gun on school property as well as in his car. A .380 semi-automatic handgun was found inside the car he was driving.

Torres was held on $120,000 bond for the three arrests. He’s scheduled to be in court this morning.