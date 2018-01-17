× British school bans ‘best friends’

ENGLAND (WPMT) — Schools in England are banning a common concept around the world, and especially with children: best friends.

According to Business Insider, Thomas’s Battersea, the school where Prince George attends, bans kids from having best friends.

Instead, teachers encourage all students to form bonds with one another to avoid creating feelings of exclusions among those without best friends.

A parent whose child attends the school explained the concept on a talk show called “Loose Women.”

“There’s a policy,” she said, “that if your child is having a party — unless every child is invited — you don’t give out the invites in class.”

The trend of banning best friends has been growing for several years, and it’s spread beyond European borders to American schools as well, according to Business Insider.