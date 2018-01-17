Coast Guard members proud to serve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON – Members of the US Coast Guard aboard the cutter Albacore travel around New England on search and rescue missions no matter what the temperature might be.

Members like Hunter Sprock, as young as 20-years-old, credit the US Coast Guard for growing them as service members and individuals in general.

The Coast Guard instills values like responsibility and courage in these young men. Members on board shared their back stories, many of them coming from families with history in the service which ultimately generated their desire to live a life of service to their country.

Aside from the grueling work day-to-day, members of the Coast Guard have created a separate family consisting of the other members on board.

Members that they say create a family which is founded on their pride to serve a country and the people who live in it each and every day.