× Escaped Enfield inmate captured in Georgia

ENFIELD — US Marshals say they have captured Jerry Mercado, 25, who escaped the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution earlier this month.

The state Department of Correction said Wednesday that 25-year-old Jerry Mercado is in custody in Georgia.

Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield, Connecticut on Jan. 7. Mercado was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced Tuesday it was offering a larger reward for information leading to Mercado’s arrest.

Authorities believe Mercado may have stowed away in the undercarriage of a garbage truck or state vehicle to escape.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***