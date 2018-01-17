× Ex Gov. Rowland transferred to halfway house

HARTFORD — Federal prison officials say former Connecticut Gov. John G. Rowland has been transferred from a Pennsylvania prison to a halfway house to finish his sentence for campaign fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

“Rowland transferred from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house) overseen by the New York Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office, which oversees RRCs in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,”said the Federal Bureau of Prisons in statement.

He was expected to be released May 27, nearly a year early from his 30-month sentence.

They did not release the exact location of the halfway house.

In March, a Supreme Court declined to disturb the conviction of former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland on public corruption charges. Rowland argued that contracts he prepared that sought to disguise the nature of his work, were not falsified records.

A federal appeals court rejected that argument, ruling last year that Rowland was properly convicted of creating documents that falsified his relationships with congressional candidates Lisa Wilson-Foley and Mark Greenberg.

Rowland served as governor from 1995 to 2004, when he resigned and was sentenced to prison in a different corruption scandal. He was sentenced to 2 ½ -years for the latest conviction.