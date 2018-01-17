× Flood insurance – What you need to know

HARTFORD — Communities like Kent continue to deal with flooding due to ice jams that have formed on area rivers, raising questions about flood insurance .

Managed by the federal government, Flood Insurance is designed to help the impact of flooding on private and public structures by providing affordable insurance to property owners. The goal is to have communities to adopt and enforce floodplain management regulations which will reduce the effects of flooding on new and improved structures.

You can determine the how likely your property is to flood through maps available online. After you enter your address, you will be taken to a page with a map number. Some areas will have an interactive map available. If you click on the link that says “View Web Map” it will take you there. Other areas of the state will have an older image, which you can either view or print.