January 2018 Above & Beyond Award: Karen Moorehead

Karen Moorehead

Police Officer (15 years)

Montville Police Department

Montville, CT

Nominated by Emily May:

“Karen takes on a lot of the youth responsibilities for her police department, including DARE. Children and parents trust her and she has a great relationship with the schools and teachers. In her community, she participates in the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, and was recently selected to run the Boston Marathon 2018 for a charity called the Martin Richard Foundation.

Karen was present at the Boston Marathon bombing as a spectator and immediately jumped into action to help. The charity she is running for was formed by the parents of an 8 year old boy, Martin Richard who died in that bombing.

www.teammr8.org www.crowdrise.com/karenmoorehead

I was the nanny for Karen’s children for many years and often she would get home from work, late, and I would hear some of how her night went. The passion she has for protecting the people of Montville is palpable to anyone who meets her. Being a female in a male dominant career is not easy, but she has raised the bar for all women who will come behind her.”

