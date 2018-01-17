× Lamont announces he’s running for governor

NEW HAVEN — Ned Lamont will file paperwork to launch his bid for governor.

Lamont, who ran against Joe Lieberman for U.S. Senate in 2006, emailed supporters Wednesday morning.

His campaign video starts with narration about positive aspects of the state and then says “We’ve been failed by the political class for 30 or 40 years.”

“We have many great assets and people want to live here, but we are falling behind. We need to fix our state budget and improve our economy so more people and businesses can continue to stay in Connecticut and find opportunity to advance here. Like many parents, I want my three children to stay here, to work and to raise a family in a thriving Connecticut,” said Lamont in an email.

Lamont has been considering a run for several months.