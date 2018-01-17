× Mom used phone app to find missing daughter who’d been sexually assaulted, killed

TEXAS — A mother relied on technology when it came to the whereabouts of her 18-year-old daughter, Zoe Hastings, who went missing after she returned a Redbox movie.

According FOX4News, Antonio Cochran, 36, is accused of kidnapping and raping Hastings in October 2015. Her body was found the next day near her family’s destroyed minivan.

Hastings mother, Cheryl, told jurors the family became worried after Zoe did not come home from bible study. On October 11, her family “began texting her and calling her. We knew something was up.”

The family called 911 that night around 10 p.m. By midnight, police had not shown up so they went to file a missing person report, said FOX4News.

They were finally led to Zoe’s body when a family member used the Find My iPhone App but paramedics were already at the scene.

“As we drove up, you could see emergency lights, “Cheryl said. “They gave us the horrible news that she had passed.”

Prosecutors said Hastings had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death. Paramedics found a knife at the scene with blood and DNA that belonged to Hastings, according to FOX4News.