PD: Torrington man arrested for sexual assault after meeting juvenile online when she was 13

SHELTON — A Torrington man is facing criminal charges after police said a juvenile filed a complaint, stating that she met him on an online chat room in 2013 when she was 13-years-old.

Shelton police said they arrested Christopher Galvin and charged him with sexual assault in the 4th degree and harassment in the 2nd degree.

“Galvin presented himself as a 22-year-old man at the time and the two became friends,” said police. “Over time Galvin began to drive to Shelton to meet the juvenile.”

On February 17, 2017, police said Galvin and the juvenile were parked in his car and she fell asleep. At that point Galvin sexually assaulted the juvenile while she was sleeping at which point she woke up and began to scream.

“After Galvin learned that the juvenile made a complaint to the police, he continued to email and text message her trying to justify what he had done,” police said.

Galvin was released on a $5,000 bond after appearing at Derby Superior court on Wednesday.

Police said additional arrests are expected in this case.