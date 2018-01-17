Pennsylvania man admits to murdering aunt and step-uncle, then taking her car to go see movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 31-year-old man has admitted to stabbing his aunt and step-uncle to death, then taking his aunt's car to go see a movie, according to WNEP.

The bodies were found on Monday, but police believe the stabbings happened on Friday

31-year-old Lancelot Fortune has been arrested in connection with the murders. Police say Fortune stabbed his aunt, Isadora Fortune, 56, and his step-uncle Richard Fells, 54, at the couple's home in Pocono Township.

"I was totally surprised when I drove by yesterday and there were coroner vans and state trooper vans. I mean this is a really quiet street. It's not anything that I thought would happen here," Ryan Lohman told WNEP.

According to court papers, the victims' daughter asked police to do a welfare check because she had not heard from her parents in a few days.

The daughter later told police that Lancelot Fortune lived on and off with the victims at the home near Tannersville and would still visit from time to time.

According to court paperwork, the victims paid for Fortune to live at an apartment building on Sarah Street in Stroudsburg. It's where police arrested fortune on Monday and found blood on the apartment door.

Both Isadora Fortune and Richard Fells had multiple stab wounds, police say.

Authorities say Fortune admits to the stabbings, and also admits to taking his aunt's car and driving it to the Philadelphia area. He told police he ditched the murder weapon and clothing in the river at Penn's Landing then drove to King of Prussia where he saw the movie "Jumanji."

Police are not saying what the motive may have been, but arrest papers indicate Fortune was institutionalized for mental health issues in the past.

Fortune is currently locked up in Monroe County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.