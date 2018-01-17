× Police body camera panel hasn’t met yet; NAACP upset

HARTFORD — A Connecticut task force on police body cameras that was created last year amid calls for more accountability in law enforcement has yet to meet because lawmakers have only appointed five of the 26 members.

The task force was supposed to issue a report to the legislature by Feb. 1 on ways to increase police body camera use and other issues, but lawmakers say the panel’s work may be delayed a year.

Legislative leaders say last year’s state budget crisis put the task force and other matters on hold.

The panel was created, in part, because few police departments showed interest in a state reimbursement program for body camera costs.

State NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile is calling for an investigation into why the task force hasn’t been set up.