Snow days bring joy to ski areas and kids

NEW HARTFORD -- "Flake news", it's always welcome at Connecticut Ski areas and as the snow began to fall at Ski Sundown, their business began to pick up.

"A few inches of snow wets everyone's appetite, it makes my job a lot easier," said Lori Shield, the marketing director at Ski Sundown. "We had a little rain, we recovered quickly because of stockpiles of snow we have made."

The fresh snow was a welcome sight for the scores of skiers who either had the day off from school or took the day off to hit the slopes.

Blake Keller, from New Hartford had a free day to ski, a chance to escape the grind of 11th grade and grind the rails in the terrain park instead.

"It's beautiful out here," Keller said. "No school and new snow is a blessing."

Jarrod Moss, the snow sports manager at Ski Sundown said the snow is, "about half-boot deep, ankle-deep, it's good!"

