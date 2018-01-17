Snow tapers off; warm-up is in the works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Other than a leftover flurry early tonight, the storm is over! Overall, the storm was an under-performer, remaining disorganized and producing less precipitation than expected. While Northwestern Connecticut received 4"-9" of snow, The majority of the state got only a coating to 3". Above freezing temperatures also helped road conditions and prevented at least some of the snow from sticking.

The next several days we get a break with lots of sunshine. After a couple of cooler days in the 30s, a thaw is on the way by this weekend with highs in the 40s! That means we'll melt away any of the snow that fell from this last "storm."

TONIGHT: Early flurries, late clearing. Low: 10-20.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: Low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: Low-mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High: Mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High: Low 40s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.