Teen arrested after violent Montville home invasion

MONTVILLE — A 17-year-old was arrested after a violent home invasion in Montville.

State Police say the 17-year-old was arrested after turning himself into his probation officer.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, State Police along with the Montville Police Department were called to an apartment at 52 Pequot Road. A neighbor called and said they could hear a “disturbance” occurring in that apartment and someone threatening to stab someone.

State Police say the teen barged into the apartment through an unlocked front door, and held a knife to the neck of the victim. A struggle ensued. The teen took $15 off a television stand and then left the apartment. The victim and the teen knew each other.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for the teen. He was arrested after turning himself into his probation officer, and charged with home invasion, burglary, threatening, and assault among other charges. He will appear and Juvenile Court in Middletown.