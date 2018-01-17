Winter Weather: Snow impacts morning commute, snow totals lowered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ice jams have been a major issue in a few areas the past few days, leading to serious flooding for some of us. In western CT, waters have risen onto the Kent School campus and frozen in place, surrounding the ice rink. Route 7 in Kent remains closed. Flooding was also reported earlier along the Shepaug River in the town of Roxbury close to Hodge Park due to ice jams.

Ice Jam in Higganum, CT:

In other news, we have another round of snow on the way! But this storm won't even compare to the snow totals or impact from our last storm (the nor'easter that caused blizzard conditions for parts of the state).

The morning commute will have slippery spots and slower travel for many across the state. Scattered snow showers will continue into the afternoon before tapering off. The evening commute should be better!

With temperatures above freezing for most of the day we are expecting a wetter, heavier snow. This could also prevent some of the snow from sticking, especially for parts of southern Connecticut/the shore.

Right now we are forecasting 1"-3" of snow for the shoreline and southeastern Connecticut with more mixing with rain. In fact, far southeastern areas may see no accumulation at all. 3"-5" of snow for most of the state with 5"-9" for northern Fairfield and Hartford Counties along with all of Litchfield County. We included the map of our current projections.

City of Waterbury preps for upcoming snow:

After that, the pattern calms down, with temps staying around freezing into Saturday. A warm-up is also in the cards, with temps getting into the 40s and then 50s. That thaw should last into early next week.

TODAY: Snow slowly tapers off through the afternoon. High: Near 30.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 40s.

