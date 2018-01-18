× Guilty plea in 2016 New Years stabbing

HARTFORD — A man accused of fatally stabbing a man who bumped into him has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Hartford Courant reports that 21-year-old Tequile Walwyn faces up to 10 years in prison under the terms of a deal with prosecutors. Walwyn was accused of stabbing 20-year-old Jonathan Douglin during a New Year’s party at a skateboard shop in Hartford on Jan. 1, 2016.

Witnesses told detectives that Douglin accidentally bumped into Walwyn, leading to a shoving match and the stabbing.

Hartford Police officials say the victim was stabbed twice at a party on 41 Francis Ave., EightSixty Custom skate shop and indoor skate park. Detectives were alerted just after midnight. They found Douglin with stab wounds to his abdomen and chest area, but he died at the hospital at 1:11 a.m.

Police said a group had rented the skate park and the party crowd was likely over 50 people.