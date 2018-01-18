× Haddam declares state of emergency due to ice jams

HADDAM — Town officials declared a state of emergency Thursday due to ice jams and the resulting flooding.

The formal declaration asks for state help, saying the town’s resources are unable to cope with the effects of the flooding.

Officials asked Governor Malloy for help and a state declaration of emergency. Haddam First Selectman Lizz Milardo said that some of the ice has receded but she’s concerned about what happens if the Coast Guard ice breaker can’t do what it’s suppose to do. Officials are concerned about homes near Little Meadow Road, near Eagle Landing.

She said that the towns of Deep River, Chester, Essex and Haddam may work together for a FEMA relief request.

So far one person has been forced from their home and the Andrews Marina has suffered damage.