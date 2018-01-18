New Fairfield man fighting off deportation order again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Joel Colindres finds himself in the fight of his life once again.

The New Fairfield husband and father of two checked in with immigrations and customs enforcement this morning while dozens of people chanted and held signs outside the court calling for the deportation order to be lifted.

Joel, entered the United States illegally 13-years-ago. He then turned himself in to authorities in Texas where he crossed the border asking for asylum from his original country of Guatemala. He later moved to the northeast where a missed piece of mail led to a missed court date, ultimately leading to an order of removal.

He was granted a stay in August where word came to him at the airport.

The new deportation order came at the end of December. He is ordered to leave the country by January 31st.

"Hearing the news again, I think we still haven't wrapped our heads around that this is actually happening again," said Samantha Colindres, Joel's wife of eight years.

"God gave us a voice and that's the one thing we can do is use our voices to fight back and I won't stop fighting until I've made so much noise and the world knows Joel Colindres."