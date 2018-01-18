× Overnight fire in Naugatuck may have been sparked by car crash

NAUGATUCK — Two adults and one child were inside a home when a fire started early Thursday morning.

One of the adults was taken to the hospital after the fire on Prospect Street, but the injuries may not have been related to the fire. The fire broke out at 3:40 a.m., but it was quickly extinguished within 30 minutes.

Fire officials say there had been an electrical problem in the area from a previous accident that took down power lines. The Fire Marshall has been called along with the building inspector to investigate if this may have been what sparked the blaze.

The home is not a complete loss, but the Red Cross has been called in for the displaced family.