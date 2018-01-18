× Silver Alert issued for 8-month-old baby in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 8-month-old baby who has been missing since August 1, 2017, according to state police.

State police said the child is believed to be with his mother, Gladys Riddick. Police said Legend Amir Brown Riddick is black with black hair and brown eyes and is 2’8″.

Waterbury police said DCF has been trying to locate the child since August, but hasn’t had any luck in doing so. In efforts to try and locate the child, police said DCF reached out to them Thursday for additional help.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Legend, you are asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.