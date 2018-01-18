× Silver Alert issued for teen in need of medication

HAMDEN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 15 year-old Iyanna Mitchell who is in need of her medication.

Hamden police said around 8 a.m., Thursday, they responded to a Paradise Avenue residence regarding an “emotionally disturbed person.”

“Upon arrival officers learned that 15 year-old Iyanna Mitchell had left her residence via a bedroom window. According to her guardian, she is in need of medicine. Hamden Police conducted an extensive search of the area,” police said.

Police said a Hamden Police K-9 was also used in the search but she was not located.

Mitchell is described as a black female, 5’8”, 170 lbs., burgundy and brown hair, possibly wearing an olive green jacket and black shoes.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.