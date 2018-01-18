St. Francis employees helps those in need of bundling up for the winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Despite bone-chilling temperatures and snow that we've had, some people still don't have a winter coat!

Thanks to Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center employees who donated their winter coats, more people can have winter gear to keep them warm.

The coats were hung at the Burgdorf/Bank of America Health center at Saint Francis in Hartford who said this is the most donations they've had in the past ten years. Volunteers cleaned all the winter gear before it was hung. Anyone in need of a coat was allowed to walk in and take one

"Their eyes open up they say 'oh my goodness - you have this many coats' and then we start helping them pick the best -- what looks right on them -- and make sure that they have a hat or gloves to match, said Tobye Karl, director of volunteer services St. Francis. "Of course, we all like to help the little children and when some of them leave here - they come in with a sweater, and they leave with a nice warm coat," Karl said.

The coats that aren't claimed will go to the food bank at Saint Francis,along with other locations, and they'll remain there for the rest of winter for people to come in and claim.