State PD: Trooper charged with DUI

BROOKLYN , CT– A state trooper has been charged with DUI after state police said they found him asleep behind the wheel of the car with the engine running.

State police said they responded to a loud noise complaint in the vicinity of Riverwalk Drive in Brooklyn on New Year’s Day. State police said when they arrived they saw Patrick Dragon, 47, playing loud music and sleeping in the car with the engine running.

State police said Dragon failed a field sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody.

He is charged with operating under the influence. State police said he is currently suspended and is “working in an administrative capacity.”

State police said Dragon is a state trooper who worked out of Troop D.