Sunny today with a warm up in the works

There may be a few slick spots this morning as temperatures are all below freezing. It's a good idea to be a bit cautious as you step out the door, as we have seen some slick spots out there on sidewalks and driveways. By the middle of the day, our ice chance dissipates, with temperatures in the low/mid 30s and abundant sunshine. The breeze may feel a bit chilly at times from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

We then bring on a warmup. Friday will be in the mid/upper 30s with partly cloudy skies, and then we bump those temperatures into the 40s by the weekend. Highs may approach 50 in a few towns, and it'll come along with quiet sunshine. We certainly may melt all of the snow on the ground by the end of the weekend.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Sunny. High: Low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: Mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High: Mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. High: Low 30s.

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High: Low 40s.

