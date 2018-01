× Suspect sought after overnight shooting in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — A man has been shot, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

The victim was shot in the leg at Krauszer’s Convenience Store. Police say it happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Detectives and investigators are on scene.

There was also a shooting on January 28th in 2017 at the same store.

This is a developing story.