Town of Haddam requests for a State of Emergency to help with ice jam and flooding

HADDAM - The town has been dealing with a headache as ice jams have prompted the small community along the Connecticut River to declare a State of Emergency.

FOX61 was out on the river Thursday with the U.S. Coast Guard to watch them try to break up the ice.

One person has already been forced out of their home and Andrew's Marina suffered serious damage. Slabs of ice has continued to pile on top of one another. The owner is advising everyone to stay away from the property because children were seen climbing the ice jam and a young girl was injured.

However, the locals in Haddam said the town has become an attraction for people in-state and out-of-state.

"People have been coming through and sightseeing and taking pictures. It's bringing a lot of traffic to say the least," said longtime East Haddam resident, Ryan Bogan.

Bogan said he has lived in East Haddam for close to 30 years and during his every day drive to work, he said he has seen homes by the river that are deep beneath sheets of ice, especially near the Eagle Landing State Park.

However, many of those homes are seasonal so the owners are not typically inside during the winter.

"If you go up towards Powerhouse Road, you can see all the homes at the bottom of Salmon River. You can just see all the ice coming up on their yards," added Bogan.

Haddam's First Selectman, Lizz Milardo said the formal State of Emergency declaration asks for state help because the town's resources are not enough to cope with the effects of the flooding.

Milardo put in a request to Governor Dannel Malloy's office. She said the ice has receded but she is worried about the Coast Guard not being able to break the ice.

"I just want to be more proactive than reactive because whether in water, you don't want to mess with it. You don't know where it's going to go," added Milardo.

She added several nearby towns may work with Haddam to request for FEMA relief.

"I think it's because we've dealt with this before. We live down the river. We know what it's like. I think it's the unknown though with the ice dam what that's going to bring for them," added Milardo.

Governor Malloy now has the choice to accept or deny the town's request for a State of Emergency.

As of Thursday night, there has been no response.