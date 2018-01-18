× Wells Fargo customers complain bank did auto payments twice: Reports

Customers of Wells Fargo said the bank withdrew automatic payments twice Wednesday, leading to problems with their accounts.

Reports from New Jersey and Texas said customers had payments deducted twice and had to wait hours on the phone to talk to customer service.

The Austin Statesman reported, “In some cases, that sent customers’ balances to zero — or below zero — and triggered the possibility of overdraft protection fees. Some customers received email notices telling them that they now had no money in their checking accounts.”

The bank reportedly told customers their accounts would be fixed Thursday morning. A spokes person said, “Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience.”