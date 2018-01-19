14 students hospitalized after possibly eating laced candy in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Several grade school students in Chicago became sick Tuesday, possibly from eating candy laced with marijuana according to WGNTV.

14 Lowell Elementary students were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning.

Chicago Public Schools says this was just a precaution and all of the affected students are in good condition.

Doctors told one mother it appeared her daughter unwittingly ate candy from a fellow student, which was laced with marijuana.

CPS says the entire matter is under investigation.

Chicago Public Schools released the following statement:

"School officials contacted 911 in response to concerns that a group of students may have ingested an unknown substance earlier this morning. Emergency services providers responded promptly, and a review of the situation is underway."

Story from WGNTV.