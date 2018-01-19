911 call released from fatal Hartford hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Hartford Police Department released 911 calls related to a fatal crash on Vine Street in Hartford that left one woman dead, and another is in critical condition.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, police got a call for two people hit by a car. When they arrived, they found the women suffering from serious injuries.

They were taken to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment. Tina Fontanez, 24, of Hartford, died from her injuries at around 10:20 p.m. The second victim, 23-year-old Catalina Melendez, remains in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital.

The two women, who just left a cab, were in the travel lanes of Vine Street when they were struck.

Officers found an abandoned Acura near the crash, at the intersection of Bethel and Guilford, with damage and evidence consistent of being involved in a crash.

A short time later, police said Lorenzo Ivery, 25, of Hartford came to police headquarters to report a car stolen, and had auto glass on his hair and clothes. Based on physical evidence and video surveillance, detectives concluded that Ivery was a passenger in the car that struck the women.

He was initially charged with making false statements and hindering a prosecution, with bond set at $30,000. His charges were then upgraded to felony evading responsibility with death and making false statements. His bond was raised to $155,000.

"There are no updates at this point," said Deputy Chief Brian J Foley.

Ivery is due back in court on February 14.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Fontanez.