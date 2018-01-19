× Def Leppard, Journey kick off tour at XL Center in Hartford

HARTFORD — In what they are promising to be the “Tour of the Year,” rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour composed of both stadium and arena concerts, half the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard.

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully,” according to the XL Center.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Rumors Are True: @JourneyOfficial and @DefLeppard are bringing their 2018 tour here to the XL Center on May 21st! Tickets go on sale at a date TBA. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/ayZzi0ADeI — XL Center (@XLCenter) January 19, 2018