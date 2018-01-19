Democratic gubernatorial candidates speak at transportation forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANTSVILLE -- Transportation affects us all here in Connecticut from driving to buses and trains.

But the state is lacking in many of those areas. Democratic and Unaffiliated Gubernatorial Candidates met today to discuss how to fix those problems at a transportation forum in Plantsville.

They heard candidate comments about transportation and the many accompanying issues that affect the Connecticut economy and quality of life.

"Connecticut was just ranked 47th in transportation in the country and Governor Malloy came out last week and said it's going to raise fares on rail and buses and going to cut service and then he's going to eliminate four billion dollars in projects," said Donald Shubert, President of Connecticut Construction Industries Association.

Republican Gubernatorial candidates had a similar debate about transportation last month.