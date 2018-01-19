× Foodie Friday: Malborough Pizza & Restaurant

MALBOROUGH — If variety is the spice of life for you – and – your pallet enjoys different flavors, then look no further than Marlborough Pizza & Restaurant.

The popular hot spot offers a little something for everyone and it all starts with breakfast.

The early morning menu, started about three years ago, features everything from hearty omelettes filled with your choice of ingredients to pancakes that are the size of hub caps.

If you happen to come for lunch, the soups, salads and sandwiches are top-notch but the Greek pizza is a staple. The thick pan-style favorite offers a taste from owner Nick Topintzis’ 50 year old family recipes.

While Topintzis has Greek roots, it’s his Italian dinners that separate this joint from the rest. His chef prepares flavorful dishes like chicken marsala, baked ziti with homemade meatballs or the popular eggplant parmigiana.

The bottom line, every dish is made the same so that consistency keeps customers like Jessica E coming back.

Her review on Facebook says, “My husband and I come here almost once a week either for dinner or breakfast. I’ve never had a bad meal. My favorites are gyros, French toast and sausage and gravy biscuits. Yummmm.”