× Mass. man turns self in after trying to meet with minor in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — A man turned himself in after he tried meeting with a minor through an online dating site.

Police say Carl Bezo, 50, of Westfield Massachusetts, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest following the incident.

The minor, who Bezo met on an online dating site, was actually an adult from POP squad, a group in Connecticut aimed at protecting children from online predators.

Bezo didn’t realize they were an adult, and kept talking with who he thought was a minor, sending text messages.

Bezo and the “minor” agreed to meet up at a local store.

When Bezo showed up, she was met by POP Squad and their interaction was recorded.

Evidence obtained through the chat logs, and video between Bezo and the “minor” (POP Squad) were turned over to police for investigation.

Bezo is held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court today.