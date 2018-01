HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin, councilwoman Wildaliz Bermudez, along with city and state leaders, join displaced families and community members to call on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to restore shelter to several families across Connecticut.

According to Gov. Malloy, FEMA said it would extend TSA to these families through February 14. But on Thursday, Malloy said they reversed their decision.

41.763711 -72.685093