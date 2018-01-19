Mild & pleasant Sunday; heavy rain on the way Tuesday keeps rivers swollen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overall, temps will continue to average above normal through the rest of the weekend and into early next week (a precursor of a longer-term thaw that could last through the end of January!) This is great news for helping to break those ice jams. The other threat is going to be from new ice jams possibly forming - especially when we add the new rainfall to the mix Monday night into Tuesday.

The CT river at Middle Haddam rose to 12.5 feet - the 2nd highest crest since 2011. The river has since fallen 3.5 feet, still 2 feet above flood stage. Our next storm will track to the west of New England and potentially deliver an additional 1-2 inches of rain to the river and cause it to rise again, which will prolong the flood threat through most of next week. Coast Guard cutters will be dislodging the ice jams, and that should give us more relief, thankfully.

Best advice - if you live in a flood prone area, stay vigilant to the rises of your river. If you are in a flood warning (see our Maps and Radar page for detailed maps) then heed the word of local and NWS officials.

Meanwhile, your short-term weather will feature sunshine and temperatures in the 40's, a bit cooler than Saturday as high pressure drifts across Eastern Canada. A winter storm will blast the mid-section of the country with heavy snow and cold.

That storm will track into the Great Lakes and drag a warm front through our region on Monday with light rain and possibly a little wintry mix in the hills, before changing to all rain Monday night. Since we'll be on the warm side of storm, expect heavy rain and temperatures to jump well into the 50's early Tuesday before the cold front shuts the rain off, and drops the temperatures back to seasonal levels by the middle and end of the week.

Again, the overall weather pattern is for the storm track to stay to our north and west, keeping temperatures above normal and most of the precipitation rain and not snow through the rest of January.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 20s-30

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High: Mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance for light rain (icy mix hills) . High: 35-40.

TUESDAY: Wind-swept rain, some heavy with 1-2" of rain possible. High: Low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold. High: mid-upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 25-35.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 30's

