Mother: Care denied daughter left in cold in hospital gown

BALTIMORE — The mother of a mentally ill woman who was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown and socks said the 22-year-old daughter was denied her lawful right to medical care.

Cheryl Chandler said at a news conference Thursday that her daughter faced life-threatening conditions on the street. Speaking at a lawyer’s office, she added she was made aware of her missing daughter’s predicament the night of Jan. 9 only after she happened upon a viral video shot by a passer-by enraged at what happened.

Chandler’s daughter, Rebecca, was escorted out of the hospital by uniformed security personnel with her street clothes in plastic bags, and left at an open-air bus stop with outdoor temperatures in the 30s. She was visibly disoriented.

39.290385 -76.612189