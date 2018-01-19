Police release the identity of people wanted in connection to East Hartford shooting 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- Police have released the identity of the people wanted following a shooting at a convenience store Thursday morning.

Around 1:13 a.m., East Hartford police said they responded to a fight at Krauszer’s Convenience Store located at 468 Main Street. Police said when they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gun-shot wound.

A FOX61 viewer provided video of a scuffle that apparently led to the shooting in the store. In the video, a group of people can be seen in the entrance to the store where a scuffle then breaks out.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding these individuals or the vehicle (white Nissan, possibly an Altima bearing CT registration 668ZUJ) is urged to call Detective Jason Smola at 860-291-7541, or the East Hartford Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

As for the status of the victim who was shot, police said the victim still remains hospitalized.

