Seymour dad who suffered severe ATV accident, delivers powerful message

WALLINGFORD -- Gil Moreiras survived a devastating ATV accident and is now trying to amplify a message of safety.

A father of two young children, the 38-year-old father from Seymour is imploring people who ride or ski or partake in any adventure sports, to wear a safety helmet.

"Thank God I used my helmet because I'd be dead if I didn't," he said.

Moreiras was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital after the ATV accident in November of 2016. In a coma for five days, he awoke and was ultimately put in the care of Gaylord Hospital where he spent months in rehab.

Dr. Alyse Sicklick, a physical medicine specialist led the team that cared for Moreiras's multiple injuries, the most severe traumatic brain injury.

"People can really make remarkable recoveries after devastating injuries and Gil is just one of example of that," Sicklick said. "He's really one of the good stories."

Moreiras, who was accompanied by his wife Martha as they met with the team from Gaylord, noted that he has recently returned to his job as a mechanic at Sikorsky.