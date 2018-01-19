× Two arrests pending after fight at Stratford High School, knife possibly involved

STRATFORD — Two arrests are in the works after a fight that prompted a brief lockdown at Stratford High School Friday morning.

Police say there is no threat, and that the people involved in the fight have been identified and secured and that two arrests are pending.

The fight was isolated and there were no other threats to students, faculty, or the public.

Someone did allege that a knife was displayed, prompting the lockdown.

There were no injuries reported.