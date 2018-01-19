Warming trend for weekend, storm for beginning of week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warming trend

This weekend looks beautiful and mild with highs in the 40s! This warmth will likely melt any leftover snow from the last “storm,” if you got any accumulation at all! This slow warm-up should also help the Coast Guard's mission of breaking up ice on the Connecticut River. While 40s certainly won't melt the ice, it may help get things moving out there! Same for the Housatonic River ice jams affecting towns like Kent.

Saturday will be the sunnier, milder day this weekend with highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. It will be breezy though with a southwest wind at 10 to 25 miles an hour.

Sunday will feature more clouds and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. But with highs in the low-mid 40s in January, it's tough to complain!

Rain Next Week

Clouds will really thicken up Monday as a warm front approaches. There is a chance for a light wintry mix in spots before we change over to light rain showers. Honestly, if we see a few snowflakes or sleet pellets it doesn't look like a big deal with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s.

A wind-swept rain will be the main attraction Tuesday with highs near 50 degrees. An approaching storm will be pulling in plenty of Gulf and Atlantic moisture, bringing a decent chance for over 1” of rain. You might even hear a rumble of thunder.

So now the million dollar question…

What will the mild temperatures and rain mean for the ongoing ice jams in our state? Well it will likely help the water and ice get at least some movement. But sometimes in these situations you can get relief in one spot and then the ice moves downstream and can collect in another location and get stuck. Forecasting how and where these chunks of ice move and accumulate is really tough. I don’t think we’ll see enough rain to cause flooding issues by itself. But everything will need to be monitored very closely in the days ahead.

And now for a peak into my crystal ball:

Winter Break? This weekend will be milder and it looks like we may flip our cold pattern for a little while! At least that's what our crystal ball (AKA long range forecast) shows. Late January into early February will likely feature above average temperatures. That doesn't mean it won't feel like winter...just not AS cold.

Then mid-late February look out, winter is back.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 25-35.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild. High: Mid 40s - near 50.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, mild. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy, showers developing (could start as a light wintry mix in spots inland). High: Mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Wind-swept rain, some heavy. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, blustery and colder. High: Mid-upper 30s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.