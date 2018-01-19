× Webster Bank manager steals more than $500k from customer accounts

HARTFORD — A now former Webster Bank manager has been sentenced to prison after she stole over $500k from customers.

Carrie Caeser, 47, of New Britain, was found guilty of embezzling funds.

According to court documents, Caeser was a long-time employee of Webster Bank. She served a variety of roles, including account manager and, most recently, manager of the Avon branch office.

Between 2003 and 2016, Caeser withdrew at least $535,600 from account holders’ accounts at Webster bank. She used the embezzled funds for her own personal use, and took steps to conceal her crime.

Caeser focused on six customers, all of whom were at least 79-year-old, and had developed relationships with as an Account Manager.

Caeser has to pay the bank back the money she stole, and she’s been sentenced to a year in prison.