1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Longmeadow, MA; I-91 reopened

LONGMEADOW, MA – Massachusetts State Police are urging people to avoid I-91 near the Connecticut border as they clean up from a crash involving at least six vehicles including two tractor-trailer trucks.

Massachussetts State Police responded to the crash around 7 a.m. in the morning.

A noon-time tweet from the Massachusetts State Police said “In short, avoid I-91 in Longmeadow.” Traffic was detoured onto Route 5 in Enfield. The crash, which left debris scattered over a long stretch of road, injured several people, at least one seriously.

The road on the Massachusetts side was reopened sometime around 4 p.m.

Connecticut State Police reopened the northbound side of the highway closed at exit 49 in Enfield sometime in the afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department confirmed that one person has died in the crash.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

#MAtraffic update; In short, avoid I-91 in #Longmeadow. NB still closed w/heavy delays, SB Left lane is closed, slight delay. Will be several hours (probably until at least dark) until NB is open. All NB traffic still detoured at x.49 in #EnfieldCT. https://t.co/TjUjv1qIX3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

Fatal MVA I-91 North exit 2 marker pic.twitter.com/T86IJYZCfF — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 20, 2018