× 2 men dead following boating accident near Mumford Cove in Groton

GROTON – Two men have died following a duck hunting boating accident Saturday morning. The third man involved remains in serious condition.

Three duck hunters were rushed to the hospital after their boat overturned near Mumford Cove in Groton around 9:15 a.m.

The Coast Guard said a person watching the boat through binoculars saw it overturn. They responded along with Environmental-Conservation (EnCon) Police from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the Groton Long Point Fire Department.

One man was found on shore at Bluff Point State Park, and two others were recovered from the water in Mumford Cove. The three men were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

The deceased men are both residents of Connecticut. There names are not being released at this time, DEEP said.