Almost 6,000 gallons of oil leaked at Waterbury manufacturer

WATERBURY — DEEP Hazmat along with the EPA responded to Somers Thin Strip Company Saturday evening, on a call of an oil leak.

Officials arrived to the factory on Piedmont Street sometime around 6 p.m. after a ball valve failure resulted in a hydraulic oil leaking up to 6, 000 gallons. Officials said that the oil spilt on to the property, pavement, soil and a catch basin.

Initially, officials believed the oil did not leak out into the basin but due to a new report, saw a sheen on the Naugatuck River pointing back to the facility.

The Waterbury Fire Department placed booms at the discharged pipe location at the intersection of South Main Street and Piedmont Street, in efforts to absorb the leak