Bridgeport man charged with murder

BRIDGEPORT – Police say they arrested a 19-year-old on Saturday and charged him with murder.

The investigation began with the shooting of Khali Davis who was gunned down at the corner of Maple and Kossuth Streets on the city’s east side back on December 23rd, 2017. Davis fell into the Maple Street Mini Market and was dead by the time first responders arrived.

Police say the investigation showed the shooting was part of an ongoing gang dispute, which led them to Jarod Hamilton. They took him into custody on Friday on Harriet Street in the city. He is being held on 1 million dollars bond.